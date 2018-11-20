Parents and others who drive with children in their vehicles can have state troopers examine their child safety seats to ensure they are installed properly.
The child safety seat checkup will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the York Area United Fire and Rescue building, 50 Commons Drive in Springettsbury Township, according to state police.
The checkups are free to the public, and no appointment is needed, police said.
Anyone with questions can call Trooper Tyler Stepanchick at the state police barracks in Loganville, 717-428-1011.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/11/20/psp-child-safety-seat-checkup-set-nov-28-springetts/2067586002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs