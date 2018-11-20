Buy Photo Tracy Linn of the Center for Traffic Safety, left, checks a car seat for Desiree Walker, of Springettsbury Township, right, and her daughter Paisley, 7 months, during the Safe Kids York County child seat safety check at the Kohl's parking lot in Springettsbury Township Thursday, July 12, 2018. Walker is a Kohl's employee and stayed at the event to help. The Safe Kids Buckle Up team included representatives from the Center for Traffic Safety, WellSpan Health, Springettsbury Township Police, York Area United Fire and Rescue and Pennsylvania State Police. Car seat safety checks in your area can be found by calling Safe Kids York County at 888-232-SAFE (7233). Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Parents and others who drive with children in their vehicles can have state troopers examine their child safety seats to ensure they are installed properly.

The child safety seat checkup will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the York Area United Fire and Rescue building, 50 Commons Drive in Springettsbury Township, according to state police.

The checkups are free to the public, and no appointment is needed, police said.

Anyone with questions can call Trooper Tyler Stepanchick at the state police barracks in Loganville, 717-428-1011.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/11/20/psp-child-safety-seat-checkup-set-nov-28-springetts/2067586002/