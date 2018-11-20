York City (Photo: York City)

Final curbside yard waste collection in York City will take place on Monday, Dec. 10, in the Monday refuse areas and on Tuesday, Dec. 11, in the Tuesday refuse areas, the city announced.

Yard waste must be properly prepared for collection in one of the following ways: placed in authorized yellow yard waste cans at a max of 40 pounds, placed in biodegradable paper yard waste bag or bundled branches at a maximum of 3 feet in length and 40 pounds in weight per bundle.

Grass clippings are not part of the yard waste program and should either be left on the lawn or bagged with the normal trash.

Yellow yard waste cans and biodegradable paper yard waste bags are for sale at the public works office, 101 S. George St. Proof of residency is required.

Paper leaf and yard waste bags, sold at retail stores, may also be used.

The yard waste drop-off facility will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1. The yard waste site will be closed for the winter, January through March.

The site will re-open in April, weather permitting, and be open on the first Saturday of each month.

