DUI logo (Photo: Submitted)

Sobriety checkpoints and DUI patrols are scheduled for York County leading up to Thanksgiving and over the week following it, according to the Center for Traffic Safety.

The center said in a news release Monday, Nov. 19, that the efforts have been scheduled for York, Adams, and Lancaster counties any time between Monday and Nov. 30.

It is part of a six-week campaign called "Operation Safe Holiday," which will run through Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day.

In addition to the DUI enforcement efforts, the state will be conducting a "Click it or Ticket" seat belt enforcement mobilization, Monday through Dec. 2, according to the release.

During the 2017 Thanksgiving holiday season, there were 4,509 crashes, and there were 26 fatalities from the crashes, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Of those crashes, PennDOT found that 480 of them were impaired driving-related, according to the Center for Traffic Safety. Those crashes resulted in 10 deaths, the release states.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/11/19/dui-patrols-checkpoints-set-through-thanksgiving-and-beyond/2059315002/