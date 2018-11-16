Local obituaries for Friday, Nov. 16
Aquino, John
Bachman, Marian
Baker, Patricia
Beck, D.
Coover, Jessie
Folkenroth, Gene
Foust, Kay
Hake, Charles
Hamilton, Karen
Klinedinst, Sarah
Newcomer, Kathryn
Pendleton, Pearl
Reese, Rodney
Sanchez, Raymond
Snyder, Helen
Wood, Carolyn
