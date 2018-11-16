Buy Photo LOGO emergency (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Northbound lanes on Interstate 83 are closed following a crash Friday morning, according to 511pa.com.

The website reported that a crash between Exit 16B, Queen Street, and Exit 19, Market Street, at about 9:10 a.m.

All lanes are closed, according to 511pa.com.

The website's traffic map shows northbound traffic in the area at "stop and go" from the South Queen Street exit to the Mount Rose Avenue exit.

