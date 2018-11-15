York County is urging residents to avoid driving during the Thursday, Nov. 15, storm unless necessary, said spokesman Mark Walters.

"If you don't have to drive, don't," he said.

Northbound lanes of Interstate 83 north of Exit 10 were closed after 1 p.m. because of the number of disabled vehicles on the road, the York County Office of Emergency Management.

The Northeastern Area Emergency Management issued a winter storm warning until 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16, for York and Lancaster counties.

The area was expected to get 4-7 inches of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice, the warning said.

Difficult travel conditions are expected during evening commutes on Thursday, according to the warning.

Between around 10:30 a.m. and noon, there were about 50 reported accidents in the county, Walters said.

The accidents during the season's first storm are not out of the norm, he said.

"What we're seeing is on par for expectations," Walters added.

The county is closing nonessential operations at 3 p.m., he said.

York City will be closing City Hall at 2 p.m. and sending home all nonessential employees, said city spokesman Philip Given.

The city has not declared a snow emergency, but it is sending city employees home for hazardous driving conditions, he said.

A disabled vehicle on 1-83 southbound has closed all lanes between Exit 43 and Exit 36, according to 511.

An overturned tractor-trailer near mile marker 22 on 1-83 southbound was reported at 11:12 a.m., according to York County 911.

A disabled vehicle on 1-83 northbound has also closed all lanes between the Maryland state line and Exit 38, according to 511.

State Rep. Kristin Phillips-Hill tweeted her office will be closing at 3 p.m.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/11/15/york-county-urging-residents-stay-off-roads-snow/2012479002/