Most York City street sweeping ended on Wednesday, Nov. 14, but a few city streets are designated for year-round sweeping on certain Fridays between 7:15 and 11:45 a.m.

Cars will be fined $50 for parking on streets during restricted times.

The following streets will swept on the first Friday of each month: the south side of Princess street from Belvidere Avenue to Penn Street, the west side of Queen Street from King Street to Boundary Avenue, the west side of South Pine Street from King Street to East Maple Street, both sides of the 600, 700 and 800 blocks of Heiges Alley and both sides of Aunt Jo Lane.

The following streets will be swept on the second Friday of each month: the north side of Princess Street from Penn Street to Belvidere Avenue, the east side of Duke Street from Jackson Street to College Avenue, the east side of Queen Street from Boundary Avenue to King Street, the East Side of South Pine Street from East Maple Street to King Street, both sides of the 600, 700 and 800 blocks of Heiges Alley and both sides of Aunt Jo Lane.

The following streets will be swept on the third Friday of each month: the south side of Princess Street from Belvidere Avenue to Penn Street, the west side of Queen Street from King Street to Boundary Avenue, the west side of South Pine Street from King Street to East maple Street, both sides of the 600, 700 and 800 blocks of Heiges Alley and both sides of Aunt Jo Lane.

The following streets will be swept on the fourth Friday of each month: the north side of Princess Street from Penn Street to Belvidere Avenue, the east side of Duke Street from Jackson Street to College Avenue, the east side of Queen Street from Boundary Avenue to King street, the east side of South Pine Street from East Maple Street to King Street and both sides of the 600, 700 and 800 blocks of Heiges Alley.

