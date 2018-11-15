Buy Photo LOGO light snow (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

York County could potentially see 1 to 3 inches of snow from a winter storm moving through the area this morning.

Michael Colbert, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in State College, said just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, that the system is expected to impact the area very soon.

“It looks like its right on the doorstep for York," he said.

Colbert said a wintry mix will affect the area throughout the day Thursday.

“You’re going to see pretty much every precipitation type today, as far as the winter stuff goes," he said.

Temperatures aren't expected to rise above freezing until after 5 or 6 p.m., he said. If it rains any time before that, it will likely be freezing rain.

The area most likely will see a sleet and snow mix during the day, he said.

The wintry mix is expected to impact the evening rush hour, according to Colbert. He said the system is expected to clear up by Friday, Nov. 16.

"There could be a rain or snow shower left over in the morning," he said.

As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, York County is under a winter weather advisory.

The weather service said a 2- to 4-hour period of moderate to heavy snow and sleet will move in during the morning then turned to a wintry mix in the afternoon hours.

The heaviest period of precipitation will occur during the daytime hours, according to the weather service.

The winter weather advisory is expected to end by 8 a.m. Friday.

