York County districts and other schools that provide information on closures, delays and early dismissals:

Central York schools: Closed

Dallastown Area schools: Closed

Dover Area schools: Early dismissal

Eastern York schools: Closed

Hanover Public schools: Closed

Northeastern York schools: Closed

Northern York schools: Closed

Red Lion Area schools: Closed

South Eastern schools: Closed

South Western schools: Closed

Southern York County schools: Closed

Spring Grove Area schools: Closed

West Shore schools: Closed

West York School District: Early dismissal

York City schools: Closed

York Suburban schools: Closed

York County School of Technology: Closed

Lincoln Charter School: Closed

York Catholic High School: Closed

York Country Day School: Closed

If you would like your organization’s cancellation, delay or early dismissal listed here, please email news@yorkdispatch.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/11/15/snow-forecast-prompts-york-county-schools-close/2009931002/