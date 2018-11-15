UPDATE: Snow forecast prompts York County schools to close
York County districts and other schools that provide information on closures, delays and early dismissals:
Central York schools: Closed
Dallastown Area schools: Closed
Dover Area schools: Early dismissal
Eastern York schools: Closed
Hanover Public schools: Closed
Northeastern York schools: Closed
Northern York schools: Closed
Red Lion Area schools: Closed
South Eastern schools: Closed
South Western schools: Closed
Southern York County schools: Closed
Spring Grove Area schools: Closed
West Shore schools: Closed
West York School District: Early dismissal
York City schools: Closed
York Suburban schools: Closed
York County School of Technology: Closed
Lincoln Charter School: Closed
York Catholic High School: Closed
York Country Day School: Closed
If you would like your organization’s cancellation, delay or early dismissal listed here, please email news@yorkdispatch.com
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs