LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission rescheduled a town-hall meeting that was to be held on Thursday, Nov. 15, in West Manchester Township because of the snow storm. 

The meeting will now be held at the same time, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 20, in the same location, the West Manchester Township Building, 380 East Berlin Road.

More: Pa. Human Relations Commission to hold racism town hall in W. Manchester

The town-hall meeting is the second in a series of three the commission is hosting to address recent racist activities in the county. 

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/11/15/pa-human-relations-commission-postpones-town-hall-because-snow/2012699002/