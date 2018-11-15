Share This Story!
Pa. Human Relations Commission postpones town hall because of snow
The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission rescheduled a town-hall meeting that was to be held on Thursday, Nov. 15, in West Manchester Township because of the snow storm.
The meeting will now be held at the same time, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 20, in the same location, the West Manchester Township Building, 380 East Berlin Road.
The town-hall meeting is the second in a series of three the commission is hosting to address recent racist activities in the county.
