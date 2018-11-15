Buy Photo From left, Sandra Thompson, Carolyn Dow and Sandra Harrison listen as Myneca Ojo, right, give testimony during the second Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission hearing at York City Council Chambers Friday, June 22, 2018. The hearing was in response to allegations that the four and another member of the Sisters in the Fairway were racially harassed during an incident at Grandview Golf Club in April. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission rescheduled a town-hall meeting that was to be held on Thursday, Nov. 15, in West Manchester Township because of the snow storm.

The meeting will now be held at the same time, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 20, in the same location, the West Manchester Township Building, 380 East Berlin Road.

More: Pa. Human Relations Commission to hold racism town hall in W. Manchester

The town-hall meeting is the second in a series of three the commission is hosting to address recent racist activities in the county.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/11/15/pa-human-relations-commission-postpones-town-hall-because-snow/2012699002/