A man died Wednesday night after he jumped from a Route 30 bridge in West Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office said in a news release that the man had suddenly jumped from the bridge, located east of Carlisle Road, at 6:12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, and was found injured along Taxville Road below the bridge.

He was taken by ambulance to York Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at 7:54 p.m.

The man's name will be released once his family has been notified. There will not be an autopsy, but the coroner's office said a routine toxicology was done.

Additional information is expected to be released Thursday.

