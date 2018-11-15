York City Firefighter Ivan Flanscha (Photo: Courtesy of Brian Bastinelli)

Three musicians will perform this weekend at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts to honor the 35 fallen York County firefighters.

Scott McCreery and Carly Pearce, both country musicians, will perform as part of York Elks Lodge 213's Froggy 107.7 for Firefighters concert.

Kayla Kroh, a country musician from the York area, will be performing as well.

More: Thousands pay tribute to fallen York City firefighters

More: Cause of death determined for fallen York City firefighter

Proceeds from the concert will be given to the Fuel Their Fire Scholarship Fund.

York City Firefighter Zachary Anthony (Photo: Courtesy of Brian Bastinelli)

Ron Lewis, past exalted ruler of York Elks Lodge 213, said when he heard that York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony died fighting a fire in York City last year, he wanted to do something to honor them, along with the 33 other York County firefighters who died in the line of duty.

York City firefighters Flanscha, 50, and Anthony, 29, died after a wall collapsed while they were at the former Weaver Piano & Organ Co. building at 127 N. Broad St. on March 22.

Proceeds of the event will go to local first-responder scholarships.

The Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony Scholarship is given to any York County resident furthering education in fire, EMS, nursing, or conservation. That scholarship is given to two

The York County Fallen Firefighter Scholarship is given to any firefighter or family member of a firefighter furthering education beyond high school.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets can be purchased here.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/11/15/benefit-concert-york-county-fallen-firefighters-set-sunday/2002733002/