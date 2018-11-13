Buy Photo Mayor Michael Helfrich and members of the budget team discuss a draft 2019 city budget at the first of two public hearings on Tuesday, Nov. 13. (Photo by Rebecca Klar) (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

York City's total estimated 2019 draft budget is about $108 million, about $4 million more than 2018's adjusted budget, according to a copy of the draft budget.

York City Mayor Michael Helfrich began his first budget hearing process in mayoral control during a public hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 13. A second public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, in City Hall, 101 S. George St.

The estimated total will likely change and will be further discussed at Wednesday's hearing, Helfrich said.

On Tuesday, Helfrich and the budget team heard from the City Council as well as other elected officials and city department heads.

On Wednesday, Helfrich and the budget team will hear from the Fire and Rescue Department, Police Department and business administration.

More: Two public hearings to be held ahead of York City budget adoption

More: York City Council stalls York Water Co. sewage billing agreement

During Tuesday's meeting, Helfrich said the budget copy provided did not accurately reflect the most recent draft in regards to the Economic and Community Development Department. Shilvosky Buffaloe, the department's acting director, will return on Wednesday to review the department's budget.

Many department heads on Tuesday noted their budget requests were relatively the same as the prior year.

City Treasurer Joe Jefcoat noted that the 2018 projected year-end real estate tax revenue was more than $15 million, although the 2019 budget request is about the same as 2018 adjusted budget of more than $13 million.

Jefcoat said the discrepancy is due to budget calculations that the city will receive 89 percent of the tax revenue it is owed, but the city has regularly been collecting closer to 95 percent of the real estate tax revenue.

Councilman Michael Buckingham asked why 92 percent is not used for the calculations.

Helfrich said that is being reviewed and will be looked at as the budget process continues.

Helfrich also said that in order for the city to not increase refuse prices for residents, the public has to be more aware and apt to separate out recyclable materials.

He said there is no logical reason to keep refuse prices down, but hopefully by the end of the 2019 budget process those prices will not increase for residents.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/11/13/york-city-draft-2019-budget-4-million-higher-than-2018/1995489002/