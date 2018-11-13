Buy Photo LOGO light snow (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Forecasters monitoring a weather system expected to hit Pennsylvania Thursday said a storm could bring a small amount of snow to the York County area.

John Banghoff, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in State College, said Tuesday, Nov. 13, that the system coming to Pennsylvania Thursday, Nov. 15, could cause rain, sleet and even snow.

Banghoff said there is a potential for 1 to 2 inches of snow.

“It’s still a highly uncertain forecast.. Any tangible totals you hear, take them with a grain of salt," he warned.

System: Banghoff said the snow could fall early Thursday morning. Freezing rain throughout the day is the most likely scenario, he said.

“It does look like there will be precipitation of all sorts," Banghoff said.

Tom Kines, senior meteorologist for AccuWeather, said the system will likely start Thursday morning as snow, then continue throughout the day as sleet or freezing rain.

Both Kines and Banghoff said ice could cause slippery roads for the morning and evening commutes.

On Tuesday, Banghoff said the weather service was still monitoring the system to determine exact times for when the system will hit.

Both he and Kines said the system is expected to leave the area by Friday morning.

Banghoff encouraged people to keep an eye on the weather service's social media pages for updates.

In addition to posting information on weather preparedness as part of Pennsylvania's Winter Weather Awareness week, the weather service also will post updates about this week's potential storm.

