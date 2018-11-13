Local obituaries for Tuesday, Nov. 13
Click here to read the full obituaries and sign the families' guest books.
Bachman, Marian
Beck, D.
Comfort, Mary
Hamilton, Karen
Kirchner, Mildred
Nishwitz, Karl
Richardson, Ronald
Sulpizio, Mary
Vannoy, Edith
Wawro, Joyce
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/11/13/local-obituaries-tuesday-nov-13/1986285002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs