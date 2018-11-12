Buy Photo LOGO light snow (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

York County residents may see the first snow of the winter season this week.

John Banghoff, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in State College, said there is a potential for snow, rain or a wintry mix Thursday, Nov. 15, into Friday, Nov. 16.

“All three are on the table," he said Monday, Nov. 12. "At this point it's a little bit too early to nail down amounts or types of precipitation."

Potential: Banghoff said it looks as though northern Pennsylvania will get snow, but it isn't clear what the system has in store for York County.

"At this point we're not expecting a ton in the way of accumulation of snow," he said.

The system, he said, is expected to hit the area by Thursday and continue into Friday.

Tom Kines, senior meteorologist for AccuWeather in State College, said Monday that it looks as though York County will see sleet or freezing rain. If any snow falls, he said it would be minimal.

“So anybody that’s going to be traveling … you've got to keep an eye on the forecast," he said.

Kines said forecasters are not sure when the system will arrive in the York County area. It could be any time between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, he said.

“I think freezing rain is more of a concern for this system than snow," he said.

Banghoff encouraged people to keep an eye on the weather service's social media pages for updates.

In addition to posting information on weather preparedness as part of Pennsylvania's Winter Weather Awareness week, the weather service also will post updates about this week's potential storm.

“The details are still a little unclear, but we are seeing the possibility for a decent storm," Banghoff said.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 38 and low of 33 Thursday, followed by a a high of 47 and a low of 34 Friday.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/11/12/wintery-mix-decent-storm-possible-york-week/1976195002/