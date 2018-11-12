Buy Photo The York County Coroner's office says one person was found deceased in a residential fire in York Township. The fire occurred Saturday night in the 400 block of Chancellor Road. York Area Regional Police are investigating. Sunday, November 11, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

The York County Coroner's Office has identified the man who died in a York Township fire over the weekend.

The coroner's office said in a news release that 54-year-old Jeffrey Egger, died at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, in a fire at his home in the 400 block of Chancellor Road.

He was found dead with thermal injuries and smoke inhalation after the fire, the release states.

Egger lived alone and had medical problems, according to the coroner's office.

Fire: York Township Fire Chief Nate Tracey said Monday, Nov. 12, that firefighters were called to the home at 11:16 p.m.

Egger was found on the floor in the living room not far from a chair, Tracey said.

“We found out from neighbors that because he has been sick recently he has been sleeping in a chair in the living room on a daily basis," he said.

Tracey said Egger's chair had caught on fire.

"Maybe for a brief second or two he tried to get out of his chair to get away," he said.

Tracey said investigators from state police and York Area Regional Police determined the fire had been caused by careless smoking.

Tracey said there were smoking materials beside Egger's chair.

The chief said the bulk of the fire damage was in the living room, but the whole house has heat and smoke damage.

About 30 firefighters helped fight the fire, and Tracey said it took crews about 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.

He estimated the damage at $80,000.

Smoke detectors: Tracey said there was one smoke detector in the house, but it either was not working or the batteries had not been changed.

The chief said he was certain that the fire had been burning in the home for about a half an hour before crews arrived. He said a passerby reported the fire.

Saturday's fire was the second fatal fire in York Township this year.

In June, 69-year-old Carmen Lbrandi died in a fire in the 100 block of McKliney Drive. Librandi's cause of death was smoke inhalation and thermal burns, the coroner's office said. It was deemed accidental.

“We don’t believe the other house had working smoke alarms either," he said.

Tracey said the fire company is planning on canvassing Egger's neighborhood this weekend to make sure residents have their smoke detectors installed.

“We just want to make sure they are going to be OK for the holidays and have a working smoke alarm," the chief said.

York Area Regional Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Egger's cause of death is listed as accidental, according to the coroner's office.

