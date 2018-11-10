Local obituaries for Saturday, Nov. 11
Click here to read the full obituaries and to leave condolences in the families' guest books.
Anderson, James
Baker, Dwayne
Carpenter, Karen
Creager, Pauline
Daugherty, Lewis
LaMotte, Brenda
Raimer, Stefanie
Sheaffer, Larry
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/11/10/local-obituaries-saturday-nov-11/1956165002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs