York County solicitor Glenn Smith is no longer a county employee, according to an email sent to York County's elected row officers.

The email, sent by York County President Commissioner Susan P. Byrnes on Thursday, Nov. 8, states:

"Effective today, 11/8/18, Glenn Smith, Solicitor, is no longer employed with the County of York. Please contact Assistant Solicitor Michelle Pokrifka as needed."

Byrnes ended the email with, "Please disseminate this information as you deem appropriate."

Reached Friday morning, Smith declined immediate comment.

Also on Friday, York County spokesman Mark Walters declined comment about Smith on behalf of the three county commissioners.

York County has 10 elected row offices, according to the county website — clerk of courts, clerk of orphans' court, controller, coroner, district attorney, prothonotary, recorder of deeds, register of wills, sheriff and treasurer.

Background: Smith was hired as county solicitor by the York County Commissioners on Feb. 1, 2016, at an annual salary of about $116,000, according to county officials.

Smith received his law degree from Widener University School of Law.

He started out his legal career in the York County District Attorney's Office, where he spent three years as a prosecutor.

He then went into private practice and was working for for CGA Law Firm in York City when he was hired as county solicitor.

He replaced longtime solicitor Mike Flannelly, who became a York County common pleas judge in January 2016.

