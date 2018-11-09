Local obituaries for Friday, Nov. 9
Baker, Dwayne
Bupp, Sterling
Creager, Pauline
Klinedinst, Sarah
Lehman, Elijah
McDonald, Beatrice
McPherson, William
Raimer, Stefanie
Schuchart, Grace
Smith, Edgar
Snell, Woodrow
Sweitzer, Dorothy
Vannoy, Edith
Wood, Robert
