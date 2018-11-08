Share This Story!
Coroner called to crash on I-83
The York County Coroner has been called to the scene of a crash on Interstate 83 Thursday morning, according to York County 911.
That crash, reported on I-83 northbound between Exit 33, Newberrytown, and Exit 34, Yocumtown, is also closing all northbound lanes, according to 511pa.com.
The crash was reported with entrapment at 8:53 a.m., according to York County 911.
Check back later for updates.
