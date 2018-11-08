Fatal crash I-83 11/8 (Photo: The York County Coroner has been called to the scene of a crash on I-83 northbound between Exit 33 and Exit 34. Photo courtesy of 511pa.com.)

The York County Coroner has been called to the scene of a crash on Interstate 83 Thursday morning, according to York County 911.

That crash, reported on I-83 northbound between Exit 33, Newberrytown, and Exit 34, Yocumtown, is also closing all northbound lanes, according to 511pa.com.

The crash was reported with entrapment at 8:53 a.m., according to York County 911.

Multi vehicle crash on I-83 northbound between Exit 33 - PA 392 and Exit 34 - Valley Green. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) November 8, 2018

Check back later for updates.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/11/08/coroner-called-crash-83/1928432002/