The York County Coroner has been called to the scene of a crash on Interstate 83 Thursday morning, according to York County 911.

That crash, reported on I-83 northbound between Exit 33, Newberrytown, and Exit 34, Yocumtown, is also closing all northbound lanes, according to 511pa.com.

The crash was reported with entrapment at 8:53 a.m., according to York County 911.

Check back later for updates.

 

