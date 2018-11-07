The Andersontown bridge in Fairview Township will be closed sometime in July, according to officials, Photo courtesy the Pennsylvania Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. (Photo: Submitted)

Brenneman Drive in Fairview Township will close during the overnight hours next week while crews conduct paving work on the Andersontown Road bridge over Yellow Breeches Creek, according to PennDOT.

The state Department of Transportation said in a news release that the Brenneman Drive will be closed between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12, through Friday, Nov. 16.

More: Two years after rapid bridge replacement began in York County, four projects remain

More: Shrewsbury Township bridge opens

The construction is to replace the bridge carrying Andersontown Road (Route 4033) over the creek, which is located between Fairview Township and Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County.

During the closure time, drivers can take a detour along Lewisberry Road and Siddonsburg Road to Moores Mountain Road, then back to Brenneman Drive, the release states.

The bridge is one of 558 bridges that will be or have already been replaced as part of Pennsylvania's Rapid Bridge Replacement Program.

The Andersontown Road bridge is the last bridge to be replaced in York County, according to the program's website. The bridge is expected to be completed this month.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/11/07/fairview-twp-road-close-bridge-construction/1921707002/