Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

The baby who was fatally mauled by her family's dog has been publicly identified.

Nora Sharp, 19 months old, died of multiple injuries she suffered during the attack, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay, who has ruled the child's death an accident.

Nora's family said the dog was a mixed breed, Gay said.

It happened about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at the girl's home on El Dorado Drive in Windsor Township, according to the coroner.

Police and medical first-responders were called to the home, after which Nora was rushed to York Hospital, officials have said.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital at 11:03 p.m., according to Gay, who said an autopsy was performed Tuesday, Nov. 6, at Allentown's Lehigh Valley Hospital.

York Area Regional Police are investigating, she said.

Nora was being watched by her parents when the attack happened, York Area Regional Police Chief Tim Damon has said.

The dog has been euthanized, he said, adding he was unsure of the dog's breed.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/11/06/coroner-releases-name-baby-fatally-mauled-family-dog/1907464002/