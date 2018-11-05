Buy Photo FIRE LOGO (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

After years of planning, two northern York County fire companies have merged.

Citizens' Hose Co. of Dillsburg and Franklintown and Community Fire Co. will now be operating under one entity as Northern York County Fire Rescue.

Mark Snyder, chief director for the board of directors of the company, said the newly formed entity will cover Dillsburg, Franklintown, Franklin Township and parts of Washington Township.

“What we can do now is we can look at our resources, maybe streamline (them)," he said.

The resolution to form the new fire company was signed in late September, but it wasn't approved until late October, he said. Snyder said the resolution had to be signed by a judge in York County Orphan's Court.

Snyder said talks of merging the companies started about four years ago.

The newly formed fire company will operate under station No. 15.

“We’re still waiting for York County 911 to give us the OK on that," Snyder said Friday, Nov. 2.

Currently, the department still operates under the original station numbers of 64 and 65, he said.

Snyder said the new department has about 25 to 30 active members.

He said the communities have been supportive of the merger. Residents will still see firefighters responding to calls as usual, he said.

"They're not going to see anything drastically changed," he said.

Scott McClintock, who was chief of Citizen's Hose Fire Co., will be chief of the new fire company.

The company will operate out of the existing stations in Franklintown and Dillsburg.

