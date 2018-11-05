. (Photo: "John A. Pavoncello", "John A. Pavoncello - jpavoncell)

Those headed to the polls for Election Day Tuesday should bring an umbrella.

The National Weather Service is forecasting rain to continue in York County on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Showers and a potential thunderstorm could happen before 4 p.m. Tuesday, and some of the storms could be severe, according to the weather service.

On Monday, Nov. 5, the weather service was forecasting a 100 percent chance of rain Tuesday during the day, with a 30 percent chance of rain at night.

Rain is expected to stick around Monday during the day, with a 60 percent chance of rain Monday night, according to the weather service.

