The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or noncompliant is at the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments noncompliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Oct. 23 through Oct. 31.

OUT OF COMPLIANCE:

Inspected Oct. 23:

Tropical Smoothie Café, West Manchester Township

Observed employee wrap a sandwich with paper sheet that was not protected/covered/inverted to prevent contamination from employees and flying insects.

Food employee observed changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in-between. Employee observed holding a phone then returning to food preparation.

Food employee observed donning single-use gloves without a prior hand wash.

A screw-on capped employee's beverage container was observed in customer service/food preparation area.

Observed bus pan three quarters filled with waste water under the ice hopper located in the customer service area.

Observed large area of bottom shelf under ice hopper rusted.

Upper interior of bain-marie hood, a food contact surface, was observed to have excessive food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

The hand wash sink in the back room area was blocked by large trash receptacle and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the customer service food preparation area.

Working containers of degreaser, bleach and stainless steel polish were stored above or on the same shelf as single service articles in the customer service area.

The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection.

Observed sandwich press and oven equipment, in food preparation area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on nonfood contact surfaces.

Observed old stickers on many food containers stored as clean.

Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

Food employees observed in customer service area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Observed in-use spatulas stored between sandwich press and table top in area not clean/easily cleanable & sanitized.

Food dispensing utensil in bulk food containers observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container.

Inspected Oct. 29

Festive Board Deli, York Township

Observed food previously prepared for a catering event returned to the food facility for possible re-service.

Improper hot holding. Observed a dish of baked beans being served to customers and stored on top of the deli display case with an internal temperature of 104 degrees F. Approximately 2 lbs of baked beans disposed valued at $5.

Observed cut cheese being displayed from the retail floor for consumer sampling without time marked for no more than 4 hours of service.

Potential rodent harborage areas on the exterior of the building. Observed an unused and broken refrigerator stored outside the back of the building.

Improper cooling. Observed two pieces of roast pork sitting in a roasting pan on top of the deli display case with an internal temperature of 79 degrees F for an undetermined amount of time. Inspector thermometer calibration verified in the presence of the manager using the ice point method. Approximately 4 lbs of roast pork disposed valued at $17.

Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food (meatloaf, roast turkey and various deli style salads) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the deli case, not being date marked.

Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food (deli meats), located in the deli display case and held more than 24 hours, are not being date marked.

Observed time temperature control for safety cream cheese based dips manufactured on premises and packaged for consumer self-service from a refrigerated display case date marked beyond the seven-day sell by date as allowed. Tomato Basil Dip dated 12/1, Blue Cheese Dip dated 11/3, Pimento Dip dated 12/1, Black Olive Dip dated 11/25, Garlic Butter Dip dated 12/1, Champagne Dip dated 11/25.

Observed time temperature control for safety cream cheese based dips manufactured on premises and packaged for consumer self service inside the walk-in refrigerator without any date marking.

Ware washing sink does not have basins large enough to accommodate the largest piece of equipment needing manual ware washing.

Observed cut cheese displayed for customer self-service sampling in the retail area not under the protection of a sneeze shield or other suitable means and without suitable utensils.

Improper cold holding. Observed cut lettuce and cut tomatoes, both Time Temperature Control for Safety Food being stored at room temperature for an undetermined amount of time with temperatures of 74 degrees for the lettuce and 69 degrees for the cut tomatoes. Both disposed. Quantity and value insignificant.

Improper cold holding. Observed tiramisu and cheesecake manufactured on premises being stored inside a refrigerated display case with an ambient air temperature of 50 degrees F, not the 41 degrees F or cooler as required. Two cheesecakes and four containers of tiramisu disposed valued at approximately $64.

Retail food facility is using a single basin sink to conduct ware washing of food preparation pots and pans that are too large to fit in the three basin sinks.

Food facility is using a quaternary ammonia sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 400 + ppm, not approved for sanitizing at that concentration in the 2017 FDA Food Code.

The person in charge failed in their duties as evident in this noncompliant inspection report.

Observed food being stored directly on the floor inside the walk-in refrigerator.

Observed a wet balled up wiping cloth sitting on the sandwich prep table vice soaking in sanitizing solution when not in-use.

Observed a container of quaternary ammonia sanitizing solution used to soak wiping cloths that exceeded 400 parts per million (ppm) being stored next to sandwich toppings (cut lettuce, cut tomatoes, cut onions, banana peppers and mayonnaise) and next to the deli meat/cheese slicer on the sandwich prep table.

Inspected Oct. 30

Indian Rock Elementary School, Spring Garden Township

The person in charge failed in their duties and responsibilities as noted in this inspection report.

Food facility person in charge failed to ensure that an excluded or restricted ill employee complied with the exclusion or restriction.

Food facility person in charge failed to follow proper procedures for removal of an exclusion or restriction as required in the PA Food Code.

Boardwalk’s, Springettsbury Township

Food employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash.

Observed loose/broken wires on two deep fat fryer baskets.

Plastic utensils used for cooking are deformed and misshapen from heat and are not durable under normal use in the food facility.

Bucket of water observed in the hand wash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing.

Observed brown/black residue in the hand sink located in the front counter area indicating uses other than hand washing.

The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection.

The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions related to food storage, utensil storage and use.

Observed raw onions stored directly on the floor in pizza oven area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Bottom shelf of food storage shelving is touching floor and does not meet the required minimum of 6 inches off floor.

Fountain soda machine ice chute, a food contact surface, was observed to have a heavy accumulation of black and pink mold like substance.

Observed food containers stacked and stored as clean with old labels and label/sticky residue.

Hood system fixtures not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of grease, dirt and soil.

Nonfood contact surfaces of glass door cooling unit shelving, ledges on interior of bain-marie cooling unit are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Observed clean dish racks stored on the floor in front counter area.

Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in dish machine area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting).

Shrimp and fish observed thawing in standing water in the three-basin sink, which is not an approved thawing method.

Observed underside of flat grill with heavy accumulation of grease, dust, dirt, food residue, debris on nonfood contact surfaces.

Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to consume potentially hazardous fresh brewed tea without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food.

Heavy accumulation of frozen condensate on walk in freezer door, door frame and condenser unit inside the walk-in freezer.

Loose or broken door hinges observed on chest freezer.

Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required.

Food temperature measuring device is not being cleaned before use or storage.

Observed food thermometers stored as clean wedged between wall and a rubber hose attached to wall.

Cleaned and sanitized utensils located in dish storage area, are stored with food contact surfaces / food or lip area exposed to hand/body contact when retrieved by employees.

In compliance:

Inspected Oct. 23

Subway, West Manchester Township

Phillips Concession @ Morningstar Market, Jackson Township

Paulet’s Bakery, Jacobus

Inspected Oct. 24

• Sheetz No. 255, West Manchester Township

• Paradise Elementary School, Paradise Township

• Nell’s Family Market of Spry, York Township

• Magic Elm Skate Land Inc., Conewago Township

• Jim & Nena’s Pizza, West Manchester Township

• Hanover Street School, Hanover

• Frava Inc T/A Genova’s, West Manchester Township

• Bob Evans No. 197, West Manchester Township

• Above and Beyond Christian Child Care Center LLC, Penn Township

Inspected Oct. 25

• Spring Forge Intermediate School, Manchester

• Sheetz No. 233, East Manchester Township

• Orendorf Elementary School, Manchester

• North Hills Elementary School, Springettsbury Township

• Hanover Church of Brethren, Hanover

• Edible Arrangements, Hanover

• Central York Middle School, Springettsbury Township

• Calvary Bible Church, Hanover

• Café La Cucina, Hanover

Inspected Oct. 26

• Trinity United Church of Christ, Hanover

• Save A Lot No. 283/5981, Spring Garden Township

• Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, Spring Garden Township

• Pappy’s Luncheon @ Hanover Amish Market, Penn Township

• McDonald’s No. 12962, Carroll Township

• El Agave Mini Market LLC, Hanover

• El Agave II, Hanover

Inspected Oct. 29

• York Suburban Senior High School, Spring Garden Township

• Valley View Elementary School, Spring Garden Township

• Two Brothers Bar and Grill, Newberry Township

• Tokyo Diner, Springettsbury Township

• Red Mill Elementary School, Newberry Township

• Newberry Elementary School, Newberry Township

• McDonald’s No. 01616, Springettsbury Township

• Five Guys Burgers and Fries No. 0062, Springettsbury Township

• Eden Garden Fruit Farm, Washington Township

• Dollar General No. 6059, Springettsbury Township

• Bumps and Jumps RC Speedway & Hobbies, Fairview Township

• Big Apple Bagels, Springettsbury Township

Inspected Oct. 30

• Rutter’s No. 3, York Township

• Rutter’s Farm Store No. 62, Spring Garden Township

• Interstate 83, Conewago Township

• Dollar General No. 17276, Fawn Grove

• Dollar General No. 16877, Chanceford Township

• CVS No. 02575, East Manchester Township

• Citizen’s Volunteer Fire Co., Fawn Grove

Inspected Oct. 31

• Sam’s Club No. 4855, Hanover

• Reliance Fire Co., West York

• Nino’s Pizza, Springettsbury Township

• Markle Intermediate School, Penn Township

• Market Street Deli, Springettsbury Township

• Fujisan (Sam’s Club), Hanover

• Fuddrucker’s, Springettsbury Township

• First Church of the Brethren, Springettsbury Township

• Dairy Queen No. 41348, Springettsbury Township

