The York County Coroner's Office is searching for the family of a Lewisberry man who died in his home earlier this week.

The coroner's office tweeted on Friday, Nov. 2, that they are searching for the next of kin for George Black, 64.

No foul play is suspected in Black's death, the coroner's office said.

Anyone with information on his next of kin should call the coroner's office at 717-840-7617.

