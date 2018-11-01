. (Photo: Courtesy of PxHere)

A Canadian company that produces frozen chicken tortellini products is recalling about 3,880 pounds of it, according to the USDA.

The product is sold in 20-ounce packages under the name "O'Sole Mio la Passione Della Cucina Italiana Tortellini Chicken," with a lot code of 293018 and a use-or-freeze-by date of Jan. 18, 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The packages were shipped to warehouses in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, Florida and Illinois, according to a USDA news release.

The products were produced "without the benefit of inspection by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency," the release states.

"There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions" by those who have already eaten the frozen food, according to the release.

Despite that, the USDA is advising people to throw away the pasta or return it to the store where they purchased it.

