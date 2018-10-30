Buy Photo Weather (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

York County residents should expect some warmer weather this week.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 66 on Wednesday, Oct. 31, and a high of 71 for Thursday, Nov. 1.

On Friday, Nov. 2, things will cool down with a high of 61 degrees, followed by a high of 56 degrees Saturday, Nov. 3, according to the weather service.

