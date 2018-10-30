Buy Photo A fire destroyed a garage in t he 3300 block of Days Mill Road Monday, Oct. 29. Dawn J. Sagert photo. (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A fire in North Codorus Township destroyed a garage Monday night, according to a fire official.

North Codorus Township Volunteer Fire Chief Tim Carr said the fire completely destroyed a detached garage in the 3300 block of Days Mill Road Monday, Oct. 29.

Carr said emergency crews were called to the fire about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

“I was out two miles and saw it fully involved," Carr said.

The chief said there were about 50 to 60 firefighters who helped fight the blaze. He said the garage was used more for storage, and there weren't any vehicles inside.

Carr said garage owners were not initially aware of the fire.

"It was passers-by, neighbors, that came and ... made them aware of it," he said.

The garage was about 20 feet from a neighboring barn, but the chief said the barn was never in any danger. The home on the property was far enough away from the garage that it too was not in any danger, Carr said.

The chief estimated it took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

Inside the garage were a wood stove, a four-wheeler and some furniture. He said the wood stove had been used earlier that night.

A truck and a trailer near the garage sustained heat damage from the blaze, according to the chief.

A cause for the fire has not yet been determined, he said. The chief noted that there is nothing suspicious about the fire.

Carr did not have a damage estimate the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 30.

The chief said crews cleared the scene about midnight. No one was injured in the blaze.

