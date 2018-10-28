LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click the link to read the full obituaries and to leave condolences for the families.

Beck, Mervin

Farscht, Robert

Frase, Donna

Grazioli, Andrew

Heist, Gladys

Heller, Robert

Holland, Bruce

Hotchkiss, JoAnn

Huber, Laura

Husson, Fabion

Innerst, Carmen

Kline, Carolyn

Krout, Thomas

Linebaugh, Sonia

Meyers, Stephen

Peters, Jane

Prentice, Brian

Rhoads, Philip

Ryan, Ruby

Sensenig, Dennis

Singer, Dale

Sizemore, Etta

Smith, Ronald

 

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/10/28/local-obituaries-sunday-oct-28/1798335002/