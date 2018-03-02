CLOSE Dave Brown, president of Brown's Orchards, talks about the farm's need for legal immigrant workers.

Buy Photo Dave Brown, 53, third-generation owner of Brown's Orchard, has passed away. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Dave Brown, the owner of Brown's Orchards, died Thursday, March 1, from a heart attack, according to the company's Facebook page.

Brown, 53, was a third-generation owner of the Loganville staple, and his father and former owner, Stan Brown, had just died in August after a long battle with cancer.

"The foundation at Brown's has been rocked yet again," the company's Facebook post reads. "The impact Dave had on Brown's day to day operations was huge. We ask for your patience and understanding as we all work through this time of great loss."

More: Stan Brown: A tribute to a family, community leader

Dave Brown is survived by his wife, Mary, and their two sons, and his sister, Linda.

The company suggest sending cards to Mary Brown at Brown's Orchards and Farm Market, PO Box 154, Loganville, Pennsylvania 17342.

CLOSE Owner Stanley Brown looks back at the history and growth of his business.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/03/02/owner-browns-orchards-dave-brown-dies-53/388334002/