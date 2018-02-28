Buy Photo Springettsbury Township Police Chief Daniel Stump, along with Central York Superintendent Dr. Michael Snell, and District Attorney Dave Sunday, announce that Central School will be open Monday with a heavy police presence at all district buildings Sunday, February 25, 2018. John A. Pavoncello (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Central York School District is hosting a town meeting on safety and security Wednesday night in the wake of last week’s threats that forced the cancellation of classes for three days.

The meeting will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Central York High School, 601 Mundis Mill Road, and a live stream will be available to watch.

Central York schools closed Wednesday, Feb. 21, Thursday, Feb. 22, and Friday, Feb. 23, while investigators looked into two threats posted on social media Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Springettsbury Township Police Chief Dan Stump put together a task force made up of local, state and federal agencies to investigate the threats. There were about 20 people included in the task force.

It wasn't until Sunday, Feb. 25, that officials identified the person who made the threats.

A 13-year-old Central York Middle School student was charged with 15 felony counts for allegedly making the threats, according to a news release from the York County District Attorney's Office.

The DA's office said the allegation includes multiple counts for each school in the district. The offenses, officials said, do not meet the criteria for charging her as an adult.

