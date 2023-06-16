York County making efforts to close healthcare accessibility, transportation gap in underserved communities

York County officials are working to address broadband and accessibility issues accelerating the lack of healthcare services in underserved communities.

Rural communities in the United States typically experience a lack of nearby emergency infrastructure, exacerbating emergency response and travel times. York County is no stranger to this, with a large population spread across 350 square miles.

And when there's barriers to care, potential patients will often minimize symptoms and defer care when those warning signs could be serious medical problems, said Dr. Alyssa Moyer, regional chief medical officer for WellSpan Health central region.

"We started to see that folks, particularly from rural areas, were struggling with transportation as one of the core elements of impacting their health potentially in a negative way," Moyer said.

To address these accessibility issues and bridge the transportation gap, WellSpan Health is building three neighborhood hospitals in York and Cumberland counties. While the exact locations have yet to be announced, these new facilities will operate 24/7, include an emergency department and up to 10 inpatient beds.

The idea for neighborhood hospitals in York County first sparked after a 2022 WellSpan Community Health Needs Assessment that particularly highlighted a lack of accessibility and transportation for York residents.

The survey, conducted in part by Franklin & Marshall College, surveyed 1,901 York residents from January to March 2022. Additionally, 1,445 residents were surveyed in February to April 2022 representing a special populations survey, according to a copy of the report.

In 2022, 4% of York County residents reported not receiving health care because of a lack of transportation. This could mean longer ambulance times, limited vehicle access or the inability to drive for any number of reasons, Moyer said.

The survey also addressed a number of other financially-related health anxieties, with 44% of residents reporting money concerns and 27% of Yorkers citing present economic hardships.

Whatever the barrier to care may be, WellSpan is working to address all areas.

Telehealth services, for example, heightened since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hospital at Home service provides an alternative option for those unable to physically visit a healthcare office while providing cost-effective acute care.

"We have a number of services that are predicated on an ability to connect," Moyer said.

When faced with these accessibility concerns, however, health officials also take into account the lack of broadband and internet services that also hinder this care.

Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York Township, who has piloted broadband expansion in York County for years, spoke firsthand of the difficulties residents and medical professionals alike experience when faced with limited internet services.

"I have a radiologist who lives in one of the least connected areas," Phillips-Hill said. "And in this day and age, they can send X-rays or scans off to physicians virtually to have them read — and he can't do that. So he's always driving up and going to his office to be able to read those X-ray images."

Medical technology like heart monitors, pacemakers and glucose readers can be monitored by healthcare teams while the patient is at home. And while this technology has come a long way, limited internet access makes the efforts pointless.

"All of those things need reliable, high-speed internet to be successful," Phillips-Hill said.

The future of broadband access in York County is at a critical moment. Phillips-Hill, who helped write the legislation to create the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, will work with officials to determine how billions of federal dollars would be used locally.

Back in November, the Federal Communications Commission released a National Broadband Map allowing users to search their home address for information on their internet service level — and make challenges based on how accurate the information presented was.

After all was said and done, York County residents reported more than 51,000 challenges, Phillips-Hill said.

"Legitimate challenges were filed, and legitimate challenges were accepted," she added. "And that has improved the overall quality of that map."

July 10 is the last day officials can file for grant money under the capital project funds.

"Those projects will be reviewed and grants will be made," Phillips-Hill said. "And then the Broadband Development Authority is beginning its work on the criteria for the grant applications for the federal aid dollars that will be coming to us through the (National Telecommunications and Information Administration)."