York County air quality has hit the hazardous range

Air quality in York County has dropped to the Code Red, or hazardous, range as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to blanket the Northeast.

According to AirNow on Thursday morning, Air Quality Index readings are at 457 in York County. A reading of 300 is considered hazardous.

According to the National Weather Service in State College, Code Red air quality means the air is “unhealthy for the general population.”

Anyone living in an area under a Code Red Air Quality Alert should keep outdoor activities light and short. For those people in sensitive groups, consider moving all activities indoors. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous outdoor activity or exercising indoors. Go indoors if you have symptoms.

The weather service also said that the smoke from Canadian fires will cause reduced visibility is some areas.

The haze was expected to linger until Friday, the state Department of Environmental Protection said, when an overall shift in the weather pattern will move a low-pressure front from eastern Canada over the Atlantic and provide some relief.

Wednesday afternoon, the DEP issued a Code Red air quality alert for all of Pennsylvania, meaning the air is unhealthy for everyone, and some areas in the eastern part of the state breached into Code Purple range, deemed very unhealthy.

The DEP also urged people to bring pets inside.