Pa. expands access to drugs that reverse opioid overdoses

Naloxone, the drug that reverses opioid overdoses, is now available in a variety of formulations.

A standing order put forth by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf allowed the general public and first responders to obtain that drug from their local pharmacy free of charge has been expanded to include a variety of forms to administer the drug.

In 2022, the standing order expanded to include an eight-milligram naloxone nasal spray, ZIMHI, a 5 milligram (mg) intra-muscular injection device, and most recently, a non-prefilled syringe option with two single-dose vials of naloxone that is injectable.

“A key component to decreasing overdose deaths is getting naloxone into all communities across the state,” said Steve Ross, of the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs. “By adding different forms of naloxone to the standing order . . . we’re giving Pennsylvanians additional resources for combatting the increase in fentanyl.”

Naloxone is a medication approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose by quickly restoring breathing to a person if their breathing has slowed or stopped. It can be administered by individuals with or without medical training to help reduce opioid overdose deaths.

“Naloxone is now available in all four forms, including the most cost-effective non prefilled syringe and vial version,” said Dr. Denise Johnson, the state's acting secretary of health. “I want to make it easy for pharmacies to keep naloxone on hand and to provide residents with the option they feel most comfortable using to save a life.”

In August 2022, the Wolf Administration announced that 10,000 requests for naloxone have been filled through the mail-based program, providing almost 36,000 doses of naloxone to people in all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

Since 2017, the state has helped distribute roughly 450,000 Narcan kits.

To learn more about the state's opioid programs and how to obtain a kit, visit pa.gov/opioids.