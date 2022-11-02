Pennie enrollment begins: How to navigate applying for health insurance in Pa.

Pennsylvania residents seeking health insurance options can now shop for the plan right for them through an open enrollment marketplace made available by the state on Tuesday.

Pennie is an online marketplace matching health and dental insurance plans to Pennsylvanians. Under the Affordable Care Act, open enrollment was made available Tuesday on the federal marketplace at HealthCare.gov, but many states like Pennsylvania set up their own.

Enter Pennie.

Open enrollment through Pennie is available to Pennsylvania citizens, U.S. nationals or those with qualifying immigration status. Additionally, open enrollment is possible if an individual is not currently covered through an employer or program like Medicaid, according to Pennie's website, pennie.com.

Applying for Pennie can be completed online by answering several questions.

When first choosing to enroll, applicants will be required to select their coverage year, zip code, birthdate and annual taxable household income.

Based on income, Pennie can determine if an applicant can qualify for potential cost-saving plans.

To put this into perspective, putting 2020 census income data of $36,000 for the average York City household into Pennie's database would show that an applicant could qualify for a monthly premium of $141 per month and an advanced premium tax credit.

The above estimate only applies to a single household, however — and applicants who have bigger households would need to enter information about a spouse or dependent to receive accurate information on qualifying savings.

Other required information includes tobacco usage or if the applicant is Native American.

Open enrollment through Pennie is available through Jan. 1, 2023.

Individuals interested can also call 215-395-3791 for more information before signing up. Applicants can also do online chats or seek local help through Pennie's database of certified brokers.