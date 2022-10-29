State inspector cites 22 issues at sushi restaurant

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection Violations: 10/24/2022OYAKO SUSHI - 3619 E MARKET ST. - YORK, PA.

Food Employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure. Food employee did not wash hands for adequate amount of time of at least 20 seconds.

Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the front and back of the facility cooling units, is not being date marked.

Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the front and back of the facility cooling units, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Mechanical ware washing machine is not meeting minimum wash and rinse temps at each cycle. Ran machine six times and was only reading 130 degrees for wash and 170 for rinse. Minimum temperatures are 155 degrees for wash and 180 degrees for rinse.

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Assorted foods in the walk-in cooler and prep/kitchen area stand up cooler stored open with no covering.

Several raw animal foods, raw salmon and eggs, were stored above ready to eat foods in the walk-in cooler.

Tempura, rice, flour, and assorted squirt bottles food ingredient storage containers, in the front and back of the facility, are not labeled with the common name of the food.

Cups with no handles in tempura, flour, and rice observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container.

Food utensils in back cook/prep area observed stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F. Also, mold-like substance on rice scoop and floating in standing water next to rice cooker.

Observed no chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use. Corrected on sight.

Observed clean dish racks stored on the floor in dish washing area.

Owner and food employee observed in the front making sushi and back doing prep/cooking, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.

A food employee was observed touching smoked salmon - a ready to eat food - with bare hands.

Observed three wet wiping cloths in kitchen area, not being stored in sanitizer solution.

Observed static dust build up on the ceiling of the walk-in cooler, walk-in cooler fan blades, and stainless grill hood and light bulb covering, in kitchen area, on non-food contact surfaces. Observed Panasonic microwave with accumulation of food debris on the interior and exterior, a non-food contact surface.

No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sink in the cook/prep line in the back kitchen area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Food facility is not properly using the three-bay sink. Not set up for wash/rinse/sanitizer. Not using sanitizer. Washing utensils/equipment in bus tub on dishwasher ledge and then rinsing in sink and not sanitizing utensils/equipment before use.

Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration

Manual can opener, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Two round stainless containers with utensils in the back cook line, a food contact surface, were observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight or touch.

Equipment food contact surfaces and utensils are not being immersed for a minimum of 30 seconds in the hot water sanitizing compartment of the manual ware washing sink.

Observed screen door located at the exit door in the kitchen/prep area of the food facility has a gap of 3 inches at the top and 1 inch at the bottom, and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

West Manchester Township man killed in motorcycle crash

Former Spring Grove football player pleads guilty in referee assault

Spring Grove senior felt EMT National Registry was 'fairly natural'

Inspection Violations: 10/24/2022LYNDON DINER - 1353 KENNETH RD. - YORK, PA.

No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the main cook line to remind food employees to wash their hands.

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Observed numerous food items in all of the upright coolers, walk-in coolers, baine marie units and small under counter refrigeration in the prep/kitchen area stored open with no covering. Correction began before I left this facility.

Two food utensils containers, containing two ice cream scoops and one ladle, in wait staff area, were observed stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F.

Observed exterior of large floor kettle, in back kitchen area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on the lid non-food contact surfaces. Observed Solwave microwave oven in the main cook line, with a heavy accumulation of food residue on the interior and exterior.

The light intensity in the food preparation area in the basement is not at least 50-foot candles.

Food employee personal belongings jacket and back pack observed in stored under a table on top of food items in the back kitchen area, lockers are not provided.

Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in numerous baine marie units, two door upright cooler and walk-ins, is not being date marked.

Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in numerous baine marie units, two door upright cooler and walk-ins, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Soap was not available at the hand wash sink on the main cook line or the back of the kitchen hand wash station.

Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Numerous pans, both plastic and stainless, a food contact surface, was observed to have sticker on the food contact portion of the equipment, and was not clean to sight and touch. Observed 24 Cutco Knives/Fork including wooden caddy where they were stored, a food contact surface, in the back of the prep/kitchen, with food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Lemon Slicer, a food contact surface, was observed to have lemon stickers stuck on the inside of the blade and push bar in the front wait staff line, and was not clean to sight or touch. Observed small plastic container, attached to a stainless bracket, filled with toothpicks for serving, to have food residue on the interior and exterior of the container and was not clean to sight or touch. Two cell phones and one speaker were observed stored on two food prep tables on the main cook line.

Old food residue, and utensils observed in the hand wash sink located in the main cook/prep line, indicating uses other than handwashing.

Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed two hand wash sinks, one in the back of the main kitchen and one in the basement bakery area, leaking at the waste drain pipes.

The hand wash sink in the main cook line and the back of the kitchen hand wash station, does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air-drying device.

Inspection Violations: 10/20/2022SENSENIG`S MEATS - 6999 CANNERY RD. - HANOVER, PA.

Cutting board (a food contact surface) observed with all types of papers stacked on top.

Meat Grinder is not being cleaned before using with different types raw animal-derived foods. Observed rust and old meat on blades of grinder.

Large can opener blade a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue/rust and was not clean to sight and touch.

Observed food grater located in back of facility a food contact surface and was observed to have food residue/rust and was not clean to sight and touch.

The handwash sink in the deli area was blocked by trash cans and equipment and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Observed doors located in the back of food facility has a gap(at the bottom/around sides) and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

Outside storage shed door has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

Observed a black bag of deer meat stored in the walk-in freezer not separated from in house foods.

Observed old unused equipment stored outside in the field of facility as well as in the main parking lot and needs to be removed from food facility.

Facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Observed chemicals (armorall and carb cleaner) stored on the bottom shelf with sugar and celery seeds in the front counter area.

The Owner does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility.

Packaged raw meat & poultry used or offered by the food facility is not labeled with safe handling instructions.

Prepackaged soup is not labeled properly with the ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts.

Observed walk-in cooler not working with rusted walls and not in good repair. Observed floor and underside of deli case with wood rot and or damage.

Several freezers and deli coolers have heavy amounts of ice condensation and is not in good repair.

Inspection Violations: 10/11/2022DICKEY'S BARBECUE PIT - 330 TOWN CENTER DR. - YORK, PA.