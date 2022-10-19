Inspectors found rodent droppings, unclean utensils at this York County eatery

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection Violations: 10/17/2022

VICTORS OF YORK - 554 S. OGONTZ ST - YORK, PA

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

The hand wash sink in the kitchen/cook area being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by observed feta cheese in the sink/CORRECTED ON SIGHT

Observed the following: Three large knives hanging on a magnetic wall holder with food debris and not clean to sight or touch/CORRECTED ON SIGHT Manual Can Opener with food debris on the blade and not clean to sight and touch/CORRECTED ON SIGHT Slicer with food debris on the top and bottom of the slicer/blade, and was not clean to sight or touch/CORRECTED ON SIGHT Two white cutting boards with dark discoloration/staining and no longer cleanable/CORRECTED ON SIGHT Ice Machine has pink mold like substance on dispensing bar and black mold like substance on the hinge arms of the door.

Observed too numerous to count rodent like droppings in the basement dishwashing/prep/storage area along perimeter of walls.

Inspection Violations: 10/13/2022

MAMMA'S PIZZA AND RESTAURANT - 215 N MAIN ST. - LOGANVILLE, PA

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Observed underside of motor housing of large floor unit dough mixer, in back prep area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

Observed commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the walk-in cooler and baine marie units, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Observed refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler and baine marie units, is not being date marked.

Observed the following: Slicer, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. One knife hanging on a magnetic wall hanger was observed to have food residue on the blade and was not clean to sight or touch/corrected on sight. Two drawers, where fresh hoagie rolls are stored, is lined with cardboard that is not a cleanable surface and had evidence of food residue and crumbs/corrected on sight. Soda gun holster, in the wait-staff area, is clogged and is not draining properly and not clean to sight or touch on a food contact surface.

Inspection Violations: 10/11/2022

STUMP ACRES DAIRY - 1737 ARNOLD RD. - YORK, PA