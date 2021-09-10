Live within a 10-mile radius of the Peach Bottom? Read this

Pills will be distributed to all Pennsylvania residents who live near one of the state's active four nuclear power plants — including one in York County.

Free potassium iodide pills will be handed out starting Thursday until Sept. 16 to York County residents who live within a 10-mile radius of Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station.

Pills can be picked up at the following locations in York County:

1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Peach Bottom Recreation Center, 5 Pendyrus St.

2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at East Drumore Township Municipal Building, 925 Robert Fulton Highway

“It’s important to remember potassium iodide should only be taken when instructed to do so by state health officials or the governor," said acting Health Secretary Alison Beam, "and it is not a substitute for evacuation in the case of a radiological emergency at one of Pennsylvania’s nuclear facilities."

Potassium iodide helps protect the thyroid gland against harmful radioactive iodine and can be taken by anyone if they are not allergic to it, according to health officials.

