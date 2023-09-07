York County Libraries: Don't forget to get the library card, first graders

York County librarians say there is one more time to add to first graders’ back-to-school supplies list: the GOAL card.

For 16 years, York County's public libraries placed 42,273 cards in the hands of young people through its GOAL — or Grade One At the Library —program, which offers a free library card to every first grader across the county.

When students register, they will receive a card and are encouraged to check out books and pick up prizes from any of the 13 library locations.

This year’s featured author is Laura Gehl who wrote “Who Made this Mess?” of which participating students will be able to receive a copy.

Students will also be able to meet Gehl and get her autograph at the program’s celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at Kreutz Creek Library in Hallam. The librarians prefer RSVP but will welcome walk-ins.

Gehl has also written “I Got a Chicken for My Birthday,” “Apple and Magnolia” and more.

To learn more, visit https://www.yorklibraries.org/library-services-programs/goal/.

