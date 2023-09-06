Transgender tennis coach rehired: 'I have been very moved by the outpouring of support'

Gettysburg Area school officials voted Tuesday night to rehire a head tennis coach after weeks of delay that some believed was a result of resistance to her transgender identity.

The district's elected school board initially withheld coach Sasha Yates' contract from a list of recommendations provided by its human resources department.

But on Tuesday night, the board renewed her $2,682 contract in a split decision.

Yates, who identifies as a transgender woman, said she was delighted about the board's decision.

“I have been very moved by the outpouring of support that I have received following the previous meeting where my contract was not automatically renewed,” she said, in a written response to The York Dispatch's questions.

Yates said was amazed by the number of current and past students — along with their parents — who showed their support in recent weeks. That support, she said, provided her with “the inner strength and commitment that I needed at this difficult time.”

Before the vote, residents spoke their minds — including several who used transphobic rhetoric and made a point of misgendering her.

Steve Smyers, the husband of board member Michelle Smyers, was among those who spoke out against Yates. While misgendering the coach, he suggested she do "something else."

On the other side, Martin Otto-Zimmann, of the United Lutheran Seminary, said he knows Yates who helped his daughter when she needed it. He said Yates is no threat.

“Restore her,” he told the board.

Before the vote, the elected officials decided to pull Yates’ contract into a separate vote from the rest of the recommendations.

Board President Kenneth Hassinger said the board received the emails the residents sent them, but the “narrative” was rewritten. He suggested it could be the fault of the board, administration or where society is now.

“How it ever got to this point is beyond me, but we’re here,” Hassinger said, adding he found the comments saying board members don’t care about kids are offensive.

Michael Dickerson, the board’s vice president said: “I ran for school board not to tackle issues like this. This should have never made it before the board.”

He added that every vote he has made wasn’t a personal decision and it was to benefit students.

“We’re neighbors,” he said. “So, let’s act like it, please.”

Smeyers, who made the motion to remove Yates for an individual vote, insisted that her action wasn't driven by transphobia.

“I just wanted to tell everyone here I am not a schoolyard bully,” she said, adding she isn’t anti-LGBTQ+, a transphobe, a homophobe, fascist or anti-public school.

She and one other fellow board member, Ryan Morris, voted against renewing the coach’s contract.

After the motion passed, some residents gave a standing ovation.

When they quieted, Hassinger said this is a personnel matter and the board members have a legal responsibility to not discuss it outside an executive session. That said, he added, the matter has already entered the public domain.

The board also accepted Athletic Director Casey Thurston’s resignation, which a board member thanked her for her 16 years of service and said she did a great job.

The board had been grappling with Yates’ contract for almost a month when the first vote on her contract ended in a tie on Aug. 7. Little explanation was offered at the time as to why the board pulled her contract, nor has any been offered since.

The board revisited Yates’ contract Aug. 21. Six board members voted to remove Yates’ contract from the agenda for that night. Two did not. One was absent.

While the board was discussing Yates’ contract, America First Legal, a law firm that says the “radical left” is trying to destroy the country, teamed up with Wally Zimolong, a conservative lawyer based in Pennsylvania. Ximolong wrote a “warning letter” to the district on behalf of client and sitting board member Smyers, saying Smyers requested Yates’ employment documents, including reprimands, from the district, which was not given. The letter gave the district until Aug. 17 to comply or Zimolong would file a lawsuit.

Zimolong wrote in an email, responding to questions, that the district has complied.

The discussion about transgender people in sports is becoming bigger as more states move to restrict transgender girls from K-12 school girls’ sports teams, as it has happened locally.

Red Lion Area School district has a policy that prevents transgender girl athletes from playing on girl's teams after puberty, along with other restrictive policies. The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania issued a letter warning the district it violated the U.S. Constitution and Title IX civil rights against sex-based discrimination.

West York Area School Board also approved a resolution exempting cisfemale athletes from competing against transgender competitors if they so choose.

A bill on a state level, which was co-sponsored by state Reps. Dawn Keefer, R-Franklin Township, and Wendy Fink, R-Windsor Township, would prohibit transgender girls from competing in girls’ sports.

The U.S. Department of Education is also set to give President Joe Biden its suggestions on how to handle Title IX and transgender athletes, although that report has been delayed.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.