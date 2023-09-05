Schools announce closures, postponed games due to heat

As the temperatures continue to soar, more schools announce on Tuesday closures or early dismissals and changes to sport events.

Eastern York School District announced students from Canadochly and Kreutz Creek elementary schools will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday because of the temperatures. Students will receive lunch before going home.

West Shore School District, which had a remote-only instruction day on Tuesday because five buildings do not have air conditioning, extended remote learning through the rest of the week. Affected schools are Fairview, Fishing Creek and Newberry elementary schools and New Cumberland and Allen middle schools. All other schools will still be open.

Dover Area School District also postponed and changed times for a few games. The junior cross country race scheduled for Wednesday was rescheduled to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 11. The varsity field hockey contest for Tuesday is rescheduled. Officials are still working on the date. Dover’s junior high football game on Wednesday and home tennis matches for Tuesday and Wednesday will start at 6 p.m.

Have we missed any closing announcements? Please email Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com.