West Shore announces heat day, remote learning for some students

West Shore School District officials say five schools without air conditioning will be closed Tuesday due to the forecasted temperatures in the 90s through most of next week.

Fairview, Fishing Creek and Newberry elementary schools and Allen and New Cumberland middle schools will be closed, the district announced. Students will learn remotely that day through their teacher-led classes on Zoom.

The notice to West Shore School District's families and staff said links for the classes, which will start for grades Kindergarten through fifth grade at 9:30 a.m., will be provided by teachers through Seesaw. Middle School students will begin classes at 9:30 a.m.. Their Zoom linked will be provided through Schoology.

Officials will assess again on Tuesday and decide if the buildings will be open through the rest of the week or continue remote learning.

“Although our preference is to have all buildings open and all students in class, our top priority is the safety of each student and staff member,” according to the notice.

The other buildings will remain open and students will have to report for school.

For more information, go to https://www.wssd.k12.pa.us.

No other schools across York County have announced heat-related closures, as of Friday afternoon.

