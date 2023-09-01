Red Lion teacher to begin term as PSEA treasurer

Rachael West, the Red Lion Area math teacher whose district initially rejected her request for leave to serve an elected union position, has been allowed to serve.

West was elected to serve as the Pennsylvania State Education Association's next treasurer in July. To take this position, West would have to step away from her teaching position for the term. The association would cover her salary during that period.

However, a few days after West learned she won the election, she also learned the district denied her request for leave and didn’t give PSEA a reason why.

The PSEA, in a press release, announced West is now set to begin her two-year-long term Sept. 1.

West also announced the news on her campaign Instagram account with a picture of her on the last day in her classroom. She wrote she was informed the day before the district had granted her leave but still needs to wait for the board approval.

"While I miss the colleagues and students I've worked with over my 19 years at RLASD, I am ready to embark on my new journey serving as the treasurer of PSEA," she wrote.

West previously served multiple positions in the district’s union, including as president. She was also elected in 2019 to be treasurer for PSEA Southern Region. West is also a member of the PSEA Ethnic Minority Caucus and other boards.

MORE:West Shore announces heat day, remote learning for some students

MORE:York County lawmaker pushes for earlier Pa. presidential primary

MORE:Three men face charges for string of Lower Windsor burglaries

This was an unusual event for PSEA. Officials said the last time something similar happened was in 1998. In cases where the district was reluctant to let the staff member go, the union was still able to negotiate terms with the district.

Teachers and PSEA members spoke at two board meetings on West’s behalf, with West addressing the board at the last meeting, requesting permission to go.

In early August, Lauri Lebo, a PSEA spokesperson, remained optimistic that the school district would engage in a discussion with the association.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Along with West, Stroudsburg Area teacher Aaron Chapin will take up the PSEA president position and Wilkes-Barre teacher Jeff Ney will take the vice president position.

Chapin served as the union’s vice president and Ney was the union’s treasurer.

Red Lion’s next board meeting is at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at 696 Delta Road, Red Lion. The meeting can be attended in person or online. For those wanting to watch the meeting virtually, go to the district’s website, www.rlasd.net, to register.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.