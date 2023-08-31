York Suburban plans $107M in renovations for elementary, high schools

York Suburban School District officials gave architects the green light to begin drawing up renovation plans for the East York Elementary and York Suburban High schools — including a much-scrutinized pool for its swim team.

District officials said the top priority is to expand the intermediate school to accommodate children from third to fifth grade, currently estimated to cost $43.6 million, as the district vacates Indian Rock Elementary. Renovations to the high school, including a new pool, would cost roughly $63 million.

The district had previously considered shuttering its high school swimming pool — one of two options for the project — but officials made clear that the pool would remain in future plans.

The Mechanicsburg-based firm Crabtree, Rohrbraugh & Associates will complete the architectural designs. According to school officials, the district would pay 6% of the overall project costs to the architectural firm. Based on current estimates, that would translate to roughly $6 million in fees.

During an Aug. 14 school board meeting, the architectural firm's senior project manager, Seth Wentz, said the fees were based on a percentage because costs can change throughout the life of the project.

Superintendent Scott Kaiser, at that meeting, said this is the first step in renovation project. Its scope and budget will be refined as the district continues down this process, he said.

Board member Richard Robinson, during a subsequent meeting Monday night, said the board has debated renovations for five years, but never agreed on a course of action.

“The costs involved are substantial, to say the least,” he said.

However, Robinson explained why he was voting in favor of the renovations and said this would cost the district money no matter what the elected officials decided.

“Only an act of God such as a direct hit from an asteroid or a plague of locusts will serve as a potential deterrent,” he said.

Board member John Posenau and board president Lois Ann Schroeder both agreed with Robinson that this was important. Schroeder said she’s aware of the cost but thinks this is more of an investment. Posenau said they can’t keep delaying this.

Other board members, such as James Sanders, were concerned about the cost of the project.

“We don’t have the money,” he said. “Buildings don’t educate kids.”

Sanders suggested putting money into the educators and their support systems first.

Joel Sears echoed Sanders, adding the district uses Hail Marys to solve financial problems when budgeting. But those Hail Marys aren’t for long-term commitments.

“These are,” he said. “The Hail Marys are not going to do the job.”

The motion passed with seven against two with Sears and Sanders voting against.

This conversation came up back in 2019 when the then-elected officials saw five options that ranged in cost from about $37.1 million to $90.2 million, which were based on conservative estimates. The renovations to change an elementary school to a middle school were estimated at around $58.3 million and $69.4 million.

Board members were hesitant back in 2019. Board member Michael Thoman said, “Buildings don’t make our kids better- teachers do.”

He suggested funding could go to additional faculty to support optimal class sizes, which Sanders agreed. Then-Superintendent Timothy Williams said while some of the framework would minimize the number of teachers needed, the district would still need more to keep up with the increasing class size.

Thoman also said staffing can be adjusted more easily than buildings.

Posenau expressed concern then, saying it would be embarrassing to borrow the money and see the enrollment numbers drop.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.