Illinois just became the very first state to ban book bans. Could Pennsylvania be next?

Illinois just became the very first state to ban book bans — so could Pennsylvania be next?

Rural counties across the state — including Bucks, Lancaster and York — have all been the target of school book bans in recent memory. In York County specifically, Central York School District made headlines internationally after banning a variety of teaching resources from creators of color. Earlier this year, it subsequently banned two specific books from its library. It walked the bans back in both instances following student protest.

And with a seemingly endless fight for education across the country, grassroots nonprofit Red, Wine & Blue seems to think relief could be coming soon.

"We're so used to fighting back against extremist policies and laws, that it was refreshing to see an approach where we were actually supporting the right of children to read and learn," said Red Wine & Blue PA State Director Ronna Dewey. "There's a couple of things happening in Pennsylvania."

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

There are currently two bills floating in Harrisburg.

House Bill 1374, first introduced by Rep. Christopher Rabb, D-Philadelphia, aims to establish procedures to protect public school students and their rights to read and learn. This bill is currently sitting in the House Education Committee, Dewey said.

House Bill 1506, meanwhile, is called the Freedom to Read Act and would create a standard procedure for review by codifying a process for parents to opt out of any kinds of books or curriculum, according to Dewey.

"If we can standardize that across the state, it protects kids rights' to read, but it also protects parents who want to make that choice for their own kids," she added. "So that is hopefully going to become a reality."

MORE:Central York superintendent, attorneys disagree over district's relationship with right-wing law firm

MORE:'Fight book bans': Central York parent-planned read-a-thon will feature banned books

MORE:Puppy beaten in York City has 'long road to recovery,' SPCA says

Red Wine & Blue's empowering philosophy gives suburban women the tools and education to work with legislators and organize events to boost important issues.

With groups scattered across the country, members of Red, Wine & Blue convene to support those fighting against extremism. Most recently, the nonprofit made a stop in York County to provide banned books to a read-a-thon.

The read-a-thon, organized by parents within Central York School District, aimed to remind the community to stay vigilant and encourage education through reading. During the event, Red, Wine & Blue showed up with their Banned Bookmobile — a new initiative to provide more families with banned books.

"It was evident from the York event that people don't want books to be banned," Dewey said. "Every child really deserves to have access to books."

During the first half of the 2022-23 school year, nonprofit PEN America listed 1,477 instances of individual books banned, affecting 874 unique titles, a 28% increase compared to the prior six months.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

York County has seen its own high-profile book bans, with the first in 2020 as Central York banned a list of teaching resources — the majority from creators of color — from use in classrooms. Then in January of this year, the district quietly removed two books — "Push” by Sapphire and “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas — after a school board candidate, Faith Casale, filed objections with the district.

The books were returned after the Central York School Board approved a new library resource policy in June.

So, how can community members support these bills? Attend board meetings, call your local representatives and generate buzz in the community on the issues that matter to you, Dewey said.

MORE:York County lawmaker pushes for earlier Pa. presidential primary

MORE:Car shows, food trucks, fireworks and more: Celebrate Labor Day in York County

MORE:'Celebrate their creativity': DreamWrights campers produced short film in just five days

"These book bans are trying to control what students can read and what they can learn, rather than trusting experts like the teachers and librarians," Dewey said. "So laws like this, if we can make them a reality in Pennsylvania, will do so much for our kids."