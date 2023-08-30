York College sees larger freshman class while nationally enrollment numbers drop

York College is projected to have 6% more first-year students than it did at this time last year, while nationally colleges are seeing drops in enrollment.

Right now, the college is “hovering around 800 new first-time students and then about 135 new transfer students,” said Brian Hazlett, vice president of enrollment management, about the incoming class.

Hazlett said the final numbers will come in after the first weekend of September, when the ability to drop or add classes ends.

Earlier this year, The Associated Press reported colleges across the country saw an 8% drop in undergraduate enrollments from 2019 to 2022. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said this drop since 2018 is the steepest on record and that the impact from this could make labor shortage in fields such as health care worse.

Hazlett said there has been a decline in the number of traditional high school students that has been impacting the numbers, along with a very competitive market because of the high number of colleges.

He attributed York College's uptick to the partnerships the college built with schools in York, Lancaster and Dauphin counties.

“We know that … in York proper, we’re the only private institution in this area,” he said. “We really wanted to do our part to serve the students we could.”

He said this is the college’s largest class of incoming new students since 2018.

When Hazlett arrived on campus 18 months ago, he said he put a bunch of initiatives in place. By the end of the last school year, the college saw a 7% rise in applications compared to the year before. He added those applications weren’t just local students but came as far away as California and Texas.

The college also put an initiative in place: If the students visited the college, which was recommended, they got $1,000 credit on their first-semester tuition.

He said the college worked on breaking down barriers to help students tour the campus because if they tour, the likelihood of the students applying and enrolling increases. They encouraged students to visit multiple times, he said, because the college can look different depending on the season.

“Students looking at a college, if they don’t come to visit it would be like buying a car without ever test driving it,” he said.

Twilight tours, which start around 6 p.m., were created for the nontraditional or transfer students who might be in class or working when other tours are happening.

Hazlett said the college saw the largest number of visitors touring the campus in person in eight years with 4,033 students, a 26% increase when comparing visitor counts between fall of 2023 and fall of 2022. Hazlett believes this helped the enrollment numbers pick up.

Staff also worked to make the whole process seamless for students and their families. While the college is partnering with the local high schools, it is also showing students it has career-ready programs, such as nursing.

An honors society for first-generation college students, Tri Alpha, was also created, which is already having an impact. Hazlett, who is a first-generation student himself, said that last year's freshmen were 18% first generation, and now it is hitting 22%.

The college also reset tuition price points for dual enrollment students, meaning the high school students who are also taking college classes. Hazlett said the college went from 20 students to almost 100.

The instant decision program was also created, where college staff will go to the high schools, interview the students, review their transcripts and make a "decision right there on the spot," which he said is really rewarding.

Hazlett said the college has a "robust, strategic plan for the next five years" to reach students such as the first generations.

It has also been a rewarding experience to see students interacting with the college staff and classmates in and out of the classrooms, he said.

"It feels like a return back to normal," Hazlett said, adding this class was probably one of the classes to be impacted by COVID-19 the most because a lot of their high school experience was online.

