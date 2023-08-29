Children's Home of York to highlight two programs at open house

Children’s Home of York, a comprehensive social service agency, will have an open house Tuesday to highlight two programs.

One of the highlighted programs is BRIDGES Partial Hospitalization Program, which is a program for school-aged students. The program helps students receive mental health services by combining traditional schooling and intensive psychiatric care.

The other program, SOAR @ the A.N.G.E.L. Center, is the first of its kind in the state, according to a news release. The residential program provides therapy to children who have complex needs. It will strengthen familial relationships and give the children tools to help manage their emotions.

The agency will also dedicate a sensory room, Snoozelen, in the A.N.G.E.L. Center.

The open house is 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, with a dedication ceremony at 5 p.m. at 77 Shoe House Road. To RSVP, call 717-755-1033 ext. 1269 or ext. 1243 or email rsvp@choyork.org. It is open to the public and will have light refreshments.

For more information about the agency, go to www.childrenshomeofyork.org.