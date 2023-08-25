CommunityAid reminds residents it has school supplies

School season has started, which means it’s time to buy those back-to-school supplies.

While parents are getting lists from their teachers, the nonprofit CommunityAid is reminding residents it has plenty of school-related items for a good price at its thrift stores.

“For $30, you can really go shopping and find a wide variety of items,” said Matthew Healy, the company’s marketing director.

Healy added the stores have a lot of backpacks, sneakers and more.

“Our stores … have such a wide variety available, not just clothes,” he said.

MORE:York County awaits word on low-interest loans for homes damaged in storm

MORE:Bridge work to close lanes along I-83 at night starting Sunday

MORE:York Water Co. continues water treatment to address persistent strange taste and smell

Most of the items CommunityAid sells are obtained through donations.

On Wednesdays, families get a 50% discount, and on Thursdays, teachers and students get a discount. The company asks shoppers to bring their school identification with them so the cashiers can verify before giving the discount.

MORE:Big cats sighted heading toward Mount Rose Cemetery, police warn neighboring area

MORE:Sen. Phillips-Hill wants constitutional amendment to limit power of acting secretaries

MORE:PennDOT to inspect Shoe House Road bridge over Route 30 this week

>>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.